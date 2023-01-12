Govt to build flyover in haor region at Tk 56b amid economic woes

The government has taken up a project with an estimated cost of Tk 56.51 billion to construct a flyover in haor (wetland) region in Kishoreganj.

Of the projected budget, Tk 27.73 billion will be spent for building the main structure of the flyover while the remaining nearly Tk 30 billion for land acquisition, compensation to the affected, road expansion and the bridge construction.

The 15.31 kilometre flyover will improve the communication system between Kishoreganj district sadar and the adjacent haor areas, including Itna, Mithamoin and Austagram.

Along with that the project will establish a road communication between Kishoreganj and Dhaka, Sylhet and other districts.