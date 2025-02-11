World Bank renews support for Bangladesh reforms

World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser on Tuesday reiterated the global lender's pledge to support the reform agendas of Bangladesh's interim government.

Raiser came up with pledge when he called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest, including the World Bank's financing of the country's major transparency, governance and digitalisation reforms, including tax administration.

"The World Bank is supporting Bangladesh with a range of urgent reforms to improve transparency and governance, including in tax policy and administration, public procurement, and statistics," the World Bank Vice President said.