Italy offers support for Bangladesh's police reforms, safe migration

Italian ambassador Antonio Alessandro on Wednesday met chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and said his country would support Bangladesh's police reforms and work together for formal migration to the country.

Safe, organised and regular migration to Italy, economic and trade cooperation, and police reforms dominated the talks during the meeting held at chief adviser's office.

"We want to protect Bangladesh migrants. We have to work for better regular migration," ambassador Alessandro said.

The envoy praised the reform efforts of the interim government.

He offered Italian support for police reforms, including training for the security forces.

"Our police do it in several countries," said the ambassador.