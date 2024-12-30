EU support strengthens WFP’s humanitarian response in Bangladesh

In 2023, the EU played a pivotal role in WFP’s Cyclone Mocha response, as well as in the response to flood-affected populations in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, one of Bangladesh's most disaster-prone regions.

For the 1 million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, the EU’s support has been instrumental in sustaining WFP’s lifesaving food and nutrition assistance. It helped reverse two devastating ration cuts in 2023, enabling WFP to restore the monthly food ration to the full amount of USD 12.50 per person since August 2024. Pregnant and breastfeeding women also continued to receive malnutrition prevention and treatment services, thanks to the critical funding.

In addition to emergency responses, the EU supported WFP’s anticipatory action initiatives as part of its shock-responsive social protection programme, helping communities prepare for disasters and build their resilience against future ones.