EU support strengthens WFP’s humanitarian response in Bangladesh
With generous funding over the past two years – totaling EUR 24 million – the European Union (EU) has supported the World Food Programme’s lifesaving and life-changing efforts in Bangladesh, helping the organisation strengthen its critical support to both Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi communities grappling with food insecurity, stated a press release.
During this year’s cyclone and monsoon season, humanitarian funding from the EU enabled WFP to respond swiftly to extreme weather events, including the devastating floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj, the Jamuna Basin floods affecting Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, and Sirajganj, and the destruction caused by Cyclone Remal in Khulna and Barishal.
In 2023, the EU played a pivotal role in WFP’s Cyclone Mocha response, as well as in the response to flood-affected populations in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, one of Bangladesh's most disaster-prone regions.
For the 1 million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, the EU’s support has been instrumental in sustaining WFP’s lifesaving food and nutrition assistance. It helped reverse two devastating ration cuts in 2023, enabling WFP to restore the monthly food ration to the full amount of USD 12.50 per person since August 2024. Pregnant and breastfeeding women also continued to receive malnutrition prevention and treatment services, thanks to the critical funding.
In addition to emergency responses, the EU supported WFP’s anticipatory action initiatives as part of its shock-responsive social protection programme, helping communities prepare for disasters and build their resilience against future ones.
“The European Union remains committed to standing with Bangladesh in addressing both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term challenges”, said Anna Orlandini, who oversees EU’s humanitarian operations in Bangladesh. “Our partnership with WFP reflects our shared vision to ensure that no one is left behind, whether they are recovering from disasters or striving for a sustainable future. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide hope, dignity, and opportunity to the most vulnerable.”
“The European Union's unwavering support has been a cornerstone of our humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most, particularly those living on the frontlines of climate change and in protracted humanitarian crises. We are extremely grateful for all their support to both the Bangladeshi and Rohingya communities,” said Riccardo Suppo, Head of Programmes, WFP Bangladesh.