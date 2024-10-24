WFP's Rohingya response receives major funding boost from the US

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a substantial new contribution from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to support its humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh, stated a press release.

Valued at USD 121 million, the latest US contribution includes both in-kind and financial support for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh. The funds will be used to provide lifesaving food and nutrition assistance, and support resilience-building and disaster risk reduction in the camps. Children and pregnant and breastfeeding women in host communities will also receive assistance to prevent and treat malnutrition.