Large amount of gold seized from a flight at Sylhet airport 

National Security Intelligence, Customs Intelligence, and Airport Customs collaborated to intercept a significant quantity of gold at MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet. Nine passengers are now under suspicion for allegedly smuggling this gold from Dubai.

The gold was seized on Friday morning. However, customs authorities have indicated that the precise amount of the seized gold is still being calculated.

According to a customs source, more than 23 kg of gold was confiscated, and the exact figure will be confirmed upon the completion of the calculation.