Large amount of gold seized from a flight at Sylhet airport 

National Security Intelligence, Customs Intelligence, and Airport Customs collaborated to intercept a significant quantity of gold at MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet. Nine passengers are now under suspicion for allegedly smuggling this gold from Dubai.
The gold was seized on Friday morning. However, customs authorities have indicated that the precise amount of the seized gold is still being calculated.
According to a customs source, more than 23 kg of gold was confiscated, and the exact figure will be confirmed upon the completion of the calculation.
According to airport customs sources, Bangladesh Biman flight BG-248, arriving from Dubai, landed at Sylhet airport at 8:50 am today, Friday.
Originally scheduled to continue to Dhaka, the plane underwent a search operation after receiving confidential information.
The search revealed a significant amount of gold. The detained suspects were passengers bound for Dhaka.
Some of the individuals under suspicion are claiming to be innocent, but those who are involved with the smuggling will be determined after statements from all parties involved.
Assistant Commissioner of Osmani Airport Customs, Sajedul Karim, informed Prothom Alo that nine passengers have been identified as suspects in this incident.
Investigations are underway to ascertain who among them is involved in gold smuggling.
Additionally, efforts are being made to determine the exact amount of seized gold.
A comprehensive update on the matter will be officially provided to the media soon.