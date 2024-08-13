Women students determined the course of the movement

Two coordinators of the platform ‘Students Against Discrimination’ became advisers to the interim government. How do you see this?
We believe we’ll be able to get the demands of the students met through them. We have no doubt about it. We are really happy that for the first time in country’s history, two student representatives are in the interim government.
How is the participation and position of women students in the ‘Students Against Discrimination’ platform?
Participation of women was relatively low towards the beginning of the movement of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ in last June. But as the time went on, especially in July when the movement entered the mid phase, the participation of women students kept increasing.
Students from all residential halls for women students of Dhaka University used to gather in front of Dhaka University central library carrying out processions and from there they would march towards Shahbagh intersection.
Later the course of the entire movement was determined due to the participation of women students. If the women students had not played an extremely courageous role at such a massive rate, then the level of oppression on the movement would have increased a lot higher and there was also the fear of the movement not succeeding.
What are your expectations of the new government?
Our first demand to the new government is of course to normalise the law and order situation. Besides, an accurate list of the martyrs in the mass uprising should also be made. And, an annual allowance has to be given to the families of the martyrs.
A large number of people who were injured in the movement are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. About their treatment, the government has to make a list of the injured people and come forward to take responsibility of their treatment as soon as possible.
These are our immediate demands while in the long term we demand for a reform plan of our state…. The government has to reform the constitution within the fastest possible time. At the same time reform of the state and constitutional institutions is also very crucial.
What do you want for women from this government?
The government must create a women-friendly environment so that a woman can step out of the house at any time without the fear of any form of violence. At the same time, creating a women-friendly environment in the workplace is also very crucial.
There have to be anti-sexual harassment cells in our schools, colleges and universities, so that any incident of sexual harassment can be brought to justice. It is important to form an anti-sexual harassment cell in the workplace as well.
No woman should fall prey to harassment by her colleagues, teachers or friends. Plus, it’s necessary to ensure the maternity leave in all institutions. And, daycare centers should be established in every office.
Various political parties have urged the interim government to quickly hand over charge to an elected government. What are your propositions in this regard?
The political parties can of course make their demands. They do have that freedom. However, a large chunk of the students and public feel that the existent political structure in the country provides any party the scope to become autocratic.
We do not in any way support holding elections just to transfer power to the political parties without reforming this state structure. Rather, it is necessary to reform the state structure, the constitution and fine tune the laws taking the time. It would be appropriate to hand over the power to an elected government after reforming the state.