Women students determined the course of the movement

Participation of women was relatively low towards the beginning of the movement of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ in last June. But as the time went on, especially in July when the movement entered the mid phase, the participation of women students kept increasing.

Students from all residential halls for women students of Dhaka University used to gather in front of Dhaka University central library carrying out processions and from there they would march towards Shahbagh intersection.

Later the course of the entire movement was determined due to the participation of women students. If the women students had not played an extremely courageous role at such a massive rate, then the level of oppression on the movement would have increased a lot higher and there was also the fear of the movement not succeeding.