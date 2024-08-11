We will stay as long as needed: Asif Mahmud on interim government tenure
Speaking on the tenure of the interim government, youth and sports advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan said that they will stay as long as they are needed. But, they don’t have any desire to retain power.
After taking the charge Asif Mahmud joined office at the secretariat today, Sunday. He gave answers to various questions from journalists there. He said this in reply to a question from a journalist.
Another journalist questioned, though it’s not relating to his ministry, it is being noticed that the heads of various educational institutions are being forced to resign. What’s his statement on this matter?
In response Asif Mahmud said that this might be happening out of resentment against those who obstructed the movement or committed crimes or else out of personal interest. However he believes there should be a process for this. Otherwise there will be disorder.
In the face of a movement from students and public, the Sheikh Hasina government fell on 5 August. Afterwards, an interim government headed by Nobel winning economist Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed in the country on Thursday night.
Fourteen of the 17 members of the interim government took oath at the Bangabhaban that night. Dr Muhammad Yunus is the chief advisor of this interim government.
Two coordinators of the protesting students’ platform ‘Students Against Discrimination’, Md Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan have joined the new government as advisors, which is a first in country’s history.
Asif Mahmud has been given charge of the youth and sports advisor while Nahid Islam has been trusted with the responsibility of posts, telecommunication and information technology ministries.