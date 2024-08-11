We will stay as long as needed: Asif Mahmud on interim government tenure

Speaking on the tenure of the interim government, youth and sports advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan said that they will stay as long as they are needed. But, they don’t have any desire to retain power.

After taking the charge Asif Mahmud joined office at the secretariat today, Sunday. He gave answers to various questions from journalists there. He said this in reply to a question from a journalist.

Another journalist questioned, though it’s not relating to his ministry, it is being noticed that the heads of various educational institutions are being forced to resign. What’s his statement on this matter?