Students to be involved in all ministries of interim govt, say 2 advisors
Representatives of the protesting students, who led the movement to oust the Awami League government, will be involved in activities of all the ministries of the interim government.
An initial decision has been made to incorporate them as “assistant advisor” or something like that to provide a chance to watch over the activities of the ministries.
However, the detailed structure of their involvement and their activities will be finalised later.
The interim government’s environment, forests and climate change affairs advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan and posts, telecommunication and ICT affairs advisor Nahid Islam informed this to the media after an informal meeting of the advisors at state guest house Jamuna Friday.
Syeda Rizwana Hasan said representatives of the protesting students will be incorporated in running the activities of the ministries by the advisors. Their involvement and structure will be thought out later.
Asked to elaborate, Nahid Islam said a discussion has been going on about this. But an initial decision was taken earlier - the students will be posted in the form of an assistant advisor so that they could supervise the tasks of the ministry.
A 17-member interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, was formed Thursday night.
Fourteen of them were sworn-in Thursday night while the other three could not take oath as they were outside of the capital.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath.