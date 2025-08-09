Hilsa price low in West Bengal than in Bangladesh

"One kilo of fish costs 2,600 taka—what is this! Even two kilos of mutton cost less than that!"

"What can I do, sister? I even feel bad saying the price. But I have to buy them at a high price too."

"This is just unacceptable!"

"You’re right, sister. I’ve been in the fish business for 17 years. I’ve never seen hilsa priced like this."

This was the exchange between hilsa fish seller Akhtaruzzaman and customer Nahida Islam at the fish market next to the Karwan Bazar rail gate in Dhaka at 11:15 am on Monday. A wholesale fish market operates here from early morning, and later, retail fish stalls line the adjacent pavement. These stalls are open all day, but their numbers increase in the evening.

Nahida, an employee at a private firm in Karwan Bazar, had come to buy fish during a break from work. She thought there would be fewer buyers at that time, and she might be able to get hilsa at a slightly lower price. But after hearing the price, she left without buying anything.

This scene is not unique to this Karwan Bazar fish market, same situation prevails in the markets such as Karwan Bazar kitchen market, Mohammadpur Market, and the Kolmilata Market in Bijoy Sarani. In many places, customers can be seen arguing loudly with hilsa sellers over prices, bargaining fiercely, and, in the end, the “lucky” ones managing to buy fish—though often in smaller quantities or lighter weights than they had intended. But most people simply leave without buying, unable to afford the price after hearing it.

This is not the first time the hilsa market is so overpriced. In this deeply unequal society, where hilsa has become a luxury item, it’s nothing new that only those with plenty of money can afford it. But many long-time sellers can’t remember prices ever being this high. Older customers, too—those who have been shopping in the market for decades—say they have never seen such prices for hilsa.

In Dhaka and across the country, hilsa is selling at higher prices than in any other year. The picture is quite different, however, in markets in West Bengal, India. A visit to markets there shows that hilsa prices this year are lower than in Bangladesh—the very country known for its abundance of hilsa.

Renowned Bangladeshi hilsa expert Anisur Rahman has called this “very unfortunate.” For almost a decade, the fishing ban during hilsa breeding season has played a key role in increasing production. Anisur Rahman, who led the scientific research that determined the timing of the ban, told Prothom Alo, “This year’s hilsa prices are truly abnormal. This country has an abundance of hilsa, yet such high prices cannot be justified.”

