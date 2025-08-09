Hilsa price low in West Bengal than in Bangladesh
"One kilo of fish costs 2,600 taka—what is this! Even two kilos of mutton cost less than that!"
"What can I do, sister? I even feel bad saying the price. But I have to buy them at a high price too."
"This is just unacceptable!"
"You’re right, sister. I’ve been in the fish business for 17 years. I’ve never seen hilsa priced like this."
This was the exchange between hilsa fish seller Akhtaruzzaman and customer Nahida Islam at the fish market next to the Karwan Bazar rail gate in Dhaka at 11:15 am on Monday. A wholesale fish market operates here from early morning, and later, retail fish stalls line the adjacent pavement. These stalls are open all day, but their numbers increase in the evening.
Nahida, an employee at a private firm in Karwan Bazar, had come to buy fish during a break from work. She thought there would be fewer buyers at that time, and she might be able to get hilsa at a slightly lower price. But after hearing the price, she left without buying anything.
This scene is not unique to this Karwan Bazar fish market, same situation prevails in the markets such as Karwan Bazar kitchen market, Mohammadpur Market, and the Kolmilata Market in Bijoy Sarani. In many places, customers can be seen arguing loudly with hilsa sellers over prices, bargaining fiercely, and, in the end, the “lucky” ones managing to buy fish—though often in smaller quantities or lighter weights than they had intended. But most people simply leave without buying, unable to afford the price after hearing it.
This is not the first time the hilsa market is so overpriced. In this deeply unequal society, where hilsa has become a luxury item, it’s nothing new that only those with plenty of money can afford it. But many long-time sellers can’t remember prices ever being this high. Older customers, too—those who have been shopping in the market for decades—say they have never seen such prices for hilsa.
In Dhaka and across the country, hilsa is selling at higher prices than in any other year. The picture is quite different, however, in markets in West Bengal, India. A visit to markets there shows that hilsa prices this year are lower than in Bangladesh—the very country known for its abundance of hilsa.
Renowned Bangladeshi hilsa expert Anisur Rahman has called this “very unfortunate.” For almost a decade, the fishing ban during hilsa breeding season has played a key role in increasing production. Anisur Rahman, who led the scientific research that determined the timing of the ban, told Prothom Alo, “This year’s hilsa prices are truly abnormal. This country has an abundance of hilsa, yet such high prices cannot be justified.”
Same fishing ban period with India
Until recently, Bangladesh’s fishing ban in its territorial waters—aimed at ensuring the free breeding of various marine species and protecting juvenile hilsa—was in force from 20 May to 23 July. For Indian fishermen, the ban was from 15 April to 13 June. This created a situation where Bangladeshi fishermen stayed idle during their ban period, while Indian fishermen could still catch fish.
To address this problem, Bangladeshi fishermen had long demanded that the ban periods be coordinated with India’s. Responding to this demand, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock issued a new directive aligning the fishing ban period with India’s, setting it from 15 April to 11 June in Bangladesh starting this year. However, experts remain skeptical about how beneficial this change will be.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one expert said, “I practically had no choice but to agree to the new ban timeline in the government’s meeting. The timeline we had proposed was more scientifically sound. It would have been better if the matter had been discussed and decided at a policy-making level between the two countries.” According to him, simply aligning the ban period with India’s, without proper discussion, leaves the ultimate benefits uncertain.
Hilsa markets in Bangladesh and West Bengal
Hilsa is beloved by Bengalis—whether they live in Bangladesh, India, or anywhere else in the world. Like in Bangladesh, hilsa is caught in India’s seas and adjacent rivers. Among Indian states, West Bengal’s coastal areas yield more hilsa than others, though still far less than Bangladesh. This year, however, hilsa prices in Kolkata and elsewhere in West Bengal are comparatively lower than in Bangladesh.
In Dhaka’s retail markets, even small hilsa weighing 500 grams cost between Tk 1,450 and Tk 1,600 per kilo. The same picture is seen in multiple markets. From July through the first week of August, hilsa weighing 750–800 grams have been selling at Tk 1,850 to Tk 2,000 per kilo, while one-kilo or larger fish start at Tk 2,600 and go up to Tk 3,200 depending on size.
Karwan Bazar fish trader Md Suman told Prothom Alo on Thursday that Hilsa weighing 500 grams or more are selling at Tk 1,400 to Tk 1,600 per kilo. For those over 700 grams, the price rises to Tk 1,800–2,000. Over 800 grams go for Tk 2,100–2,200, one-kilo fish are Tk 2,400, and the 1.5-kilo ones sell for Tk 2,800 per kilo.”
This year, our Bay of Bengal coastal areas have a relatively lower supply of hilsa. Still, to keep the hilsa market stable, hilsa from Myanmar’s Irrawaddy River is coming into the stateAtul Das, President, Fish Importers’ Association in Kolkata
Prothom Alo’s Kolkata correspondent visited several markets in Kolkata and Howrah. There, a 500-gram hilsa sells for RS 600–750—about Tk 1,050—meaning such fish are at least Tk 400 per kilo cheaper in West Bengal than in Bangladesh. In West Bengal’s markets, hilsa weighing over 700 grams are priced at RS 1,200–1,300 per kilo (Tk 1,600–1,800), while one-kilo fish sell for RS 1,500–1,800 (Tk 2,000–2,500).
Atul Das, president of the Fish Importers’ Association in Kolkata, told Prothom Alo, “This year, our Bay of Bengal coastal areas have a relatively lower supply of hilsa. Still, to keep the hilsa market stable, hilsa from Myanmar’s Irrawaddy River is coming into the state.”
He added that these hilsa, weighing over one kilo, are selling at RS 1,500 rupees per kilo, while larger hilsa (1–2 kilos) from the Gujarat and Mumbai coasts sell slightly cheaper at RS 1,000 per kilo. Locally caught hilsa over one kilo, however, are relatively expensive— RS 1,700–1,800 per kilo. Most hilsa in the market now are from Myanmar.
No Bangladeshi hilsa have been exported to West Bengal so far this year. But Bangladeshi hilsa are highly prized there, with both traders and consumers eagerly awaiting them. Atul Das said, “We want the Bangladesh government to export hilsa after 15 August this year as well. We have already appealed for this.”
Farida Akhter, adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, told Prothom Alo on today, Saturday, “I’ve heard that India has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Commerce requesting hilsa exports… I haven’t personally received anything. I only read about the proposal in the newspaper.”