Risk over GI of national emblems, other common products

In the wake of India's recognition of the Tangail Saree as its own Geographical Indication (GI) product, concerns have escalated over protecting some national emblems and common products of Bangladesh, including the national flower, Water Lily, and the national fruit, Jackfruit.

Economists, experts, GI specialists, and activists underscored the need for swift initiatives to secure GI certificates for the emblematic products and those with shared prevalence and names in both countries.

In this regard, the reluctance of concerned government offices is noticeable.