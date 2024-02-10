India resorts to half-truth for Tangail Saree’s GI recognition: Debapriya

Half-truth and misleading information were used while recognising the Tangail Saree as a product of Geographical Indication (GI) for India, alleges Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

While addressing a discussion on Saturday, he stood firm against the Indian recognition, saying it can never be a GI product of India and Bangladesh should file a lawsuit in this regard in the court of the neighbouring country.

The CPD organised the programme, titled “Recognition of Tangail Saree as West Bengal’s GI product: Process, Situation and Actions of Bangladesh,” at its office in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.