Ex-caretaker instigated a mob to ransack house of Tanvir Imam's ex-wife

Former caretaker’s involvement has been found in vandalizing and looting the house of the ex-wife of former lawmaker Tanvir Imam in Gulshan. A group of unruly mobs entered the apartment last night and ransacked it.

Shakil Ahmed, a former caretaker of the building, gathered people and instigated them to search the house by spreading rumors that Tk 2-3 billion could be found in the house.

The press wing of the Chief Advisor revealed this information on Wednesday. Police arrested three people named Shakil Ahmed, 28, Jewel Khandakar, 48, his son Shakil Khandakar, 24, over the incident.