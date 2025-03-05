Chief adviser's press wing
Ex-caretaker instigated a mob to ransack house of Tanvir Imam's ex-wife
Former caretaker’s involvement has been found in vandalizing and looting the house of the ex-wife of former lawmaker Tanvir Imam in Gulshan. A group of unruly mobs entered the apartment last night and ransacked it.
Shakil Ahmed, a former caretaker of the building, gathered people and instigated them to search the house by spreading rumors that Tk 2-3 billion could be found in the house.
The press wing of the Chief Advisor revealed this information on Wednesday. Police arrested three people named Shakil Ahmed, 28, Jewel Khandakar, 48, his son Shakil Khandakar, 24, over the incident.
Tanvir Imam is a former member of parliament (MP) from Sirajganj-4 constituency and son of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s former political adviser HT Imam. Around 11:30 pm yesterday, more than a hundred people surrounded a building on Road No. 81 in Gulshan-2, alleging that Tanvir Imam had kept billions of taka there. They entered the building after midnight and searched and ransacked the house for about half an hour.
The press wing of the Chief Adviser today spoke about the incident. It said some 20 to 25 people broke open the house in the name of searching it based on information that a large sum of money, arms and Awami League cohorts had been there. They ransacked the house and tried to loot valuables from the house.
Around 12:30 at night, police and army men reached the spot upon receiving a call at national emergency No. 999. Gulshan zone’s deputy commissioner (DC), officer-in-charge of Gulshan police station and Army men reached the spot. The three were arrested from the house. Process is undergoing to file a case against them with Gulshan police station.
The press wing said the initial investigation revealed that Shakil was a caretaker of the house in the past. He instigated people to search the house. Earlier on Monday night, a group of people tried to enter the house but police barred them.
The press wing added that the home ministry has been warning people repeatedly not to take the law into their own hands.
The government is aware of maintaining law and order of the country and ensuring safety of people’s lives and property, the press wing added.