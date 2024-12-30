Awami League faces no bar to join polls unless banned by govt, court: CEC

He further said, “Everyone has constitutional rights to join a party. There are separate rules to register a party. If any political party fulfils the criteria, we will register them. But you are talking about an old party that was registered a long time ago.”

“So, if the government does not ban any party we cannot revoke their registration. It is a political decision and a decision of the court. One of these two should happen and we will take steps accordingly” he added.

He declined to make any further comment on the issue.

The CEC said, “I have been speaking about it since the beginning that it is either a political decision or a decision of the court. We are looking at these two things.”

“Awami League is a registered political party as per the laws. It is their decision whether they will contest the elections or not. If they decide not to join the election we cannot force them to do so,” he added.