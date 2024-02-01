Dhaka, Bangkok have scopes to enhance collaboration on trade, tourism, healthcare, education

Stakeholders see a bright prospect of cooperation in relations between Bangladesh and Thailand as Ahsanul Islam Titu, a business graduate from a Thai university, has been appointed state minister for commerce.

The optimism was expressed when the Assumption University Alumni Association of Bangladesh (AUAAB) hosted a reception in the honor of Ahsanul Islam Titu, a distinguished alumnus, at Sheraton Dhaka on Wednesday, read a press release.

Expressing confidence in the state minister’s capabilities, Thai ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor said, "I can see a bright future in terms of Thailand-Bangladesh relations. The newly-appointed state minister will play a crucial role in supporting and strengthening collaboration between the two countries. The Royal Thai Embassy stands in support."