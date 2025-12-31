Khaleda Zia laid to rest beside Ziaur Rahman with full state honour
After a funeral prayer attended by a massive crowd at the Parliament Complex and Manik Mia Avenue, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was laid to rest.
She was buried with full state honour shortly before 5:00 pm today, Wednesday.
Earlier, Khaleda Zia’s body was taken from the Parliament complex to Zia Udyan in a flag-draped hearse under tight security by law enforcement agencies.
At around 4:30pm, her body was transported in a special vehicle to the gravesite of former president and her husband, Ziaur Rahman.
After the coffin was brought close to the grave, members of the Army and the Navy carried it on their shoulders.
As the burial process continued, family members—including Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman, their daughter Zaima Rahman, Shamila Rahman, the wife of her younger brother Arafat Rahman, and her younger daughter Zafira Rahman—along with BNP leaders and activists and leaders of various political parties, stood to pay their respects and express their grief.
Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayer began at 3:03pm today, Wednesday on Manik Mia Avenue.
A huge crowd gathered to take part in the prayer, which concluded at 3:05 pm. During the funeral, many roads across Dhaka were filled with people.