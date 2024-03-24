Taking no steps to stop Gaza killing regretful: PM Hasina

She also asked to follow the resolution adopted in 1967 which stated that East Jerusalem will be the capital of Palestine.

The prime minister reiterated her unwavering support to the Palestinians and condemned the killing of thousands in Gaza, including women and children as well as attacks on hospitals by the Israeli forces.

She also expressed her condolences for the deaths in Gaza and demanded for the immediate ceasefire there.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has already sent relief assistance for Palestinians two times through Egypt.