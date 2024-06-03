USAID and UNDP unveil second phase of CHT conservation project

Today, Monday USAID and UNDP announced the unveiling of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Watershed Co-Management Activity - Phase II (CHTWCA II) dedicated to preserving the biodiversity and natural resources of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), reported a press release.

Implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, local government, and CHT communities, the new project builds on USAID’s decade-long conservation efforts and takes a collaborative approach to protecting forests, rivers, wetlands and water bodies while strengthening resilience to climate impacts throughout the region.

The unveiling of the second phase of this project comes ahead of World Environment Day 2024, which this year focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. The CHT region, constituting 10 per cent of Bangladesh's land area, is rich in cultural and ecological diversity, housing 43 per cent of the nation's forest land and vital rivers.