BRAC and USAID launch the Bangladesh America Maitree Project

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and BRAC launched ‘Bangladesh America Maitree Project’ today to expand new funding and training opportunities directly to grassroots-level nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to implement development programs in the communities they serve.

USAID mission director Reed Aeschliman and BRAC executive director Asif Saleh jointly announced the Maitree Project alongside representatives from local NGOs around the country.

The project will establish a competitive grant-making facility in which local NGOs can apply for grants to conduct projects in health, education, agriculture, climate resilience, or address other development needs in their communities, says a press release.

