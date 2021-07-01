Faraaz Hossain Foundation stands by people during pandemic

Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain refused to flee from the militant attack at Holey Artisan in Dhaka on 1 July of 2016, as his two friends were in danger. Faraaz was brutally killed by the extremists on the day.
The family of the brave boy established Faraaz Hossain Foundation to commemorate his sacrifice. The foundation was officially launched in December 2017. Since then, it has been standing by people in the spirit of friendship, courage and humanity that Faraaz had upheld.
Coronavirus hit the country in March last year. Liquid oxygen is an urgent need for the Covid-19 patients. Hence, Faraaz Hossain Foundation started providing the life-saving oxygen concentrators.
Oxygen concentrator is a device that absorbs oxygen from the ambient air to supply an oxygen-enriched gas stream. So far, the foundation has distributed 70 oxygen concentrators.
During the pandemic, low-income people have suffered economic hardship the most. Till now, the Faraaz Hossain Foundation has stood by more than 6,000 poor families with essential goods. Jaago Foundation has collaborated distribution of the essential goods among the recipients in Rayerbazar area of Dhaka, Madaripur, Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar, Habiganj, Cumilla and Dinajpur district.
An online discussion was arranged to make people aware about the contemporary threats posed by the coronavirus.
Despite the pandemic situation, the foundation organised eye camps for the patients at remote areas including Shaulmari union under Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari and Srikal village under Sadar upazila of Pabna district. Distressed Children and Infants International partnered with the initiatives.
As pandemic-induced closure of educational institutions is affecting the mental growth of children, Faraaz Hossain Foundation, in collaboration with The Daily Star, organised online competitions on creative activities for the children.
Besides, the ‘Faraaz Hossain Centre’ at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar area remains open. This centre provides therapy and recreation to children with special needs. Physio, speech and occupational therapy is available at the centre.
Faraaz Hossain Foundation has also provided necessary supports to more than 20,000 Rohingya people who fled persecution in Myanmar.
Faraaz sacrificed his life for friends, setting an example of true friendship. In 2016, PepsiCo Global introduced ‘Faraaz Hossain Courage Award’. The award has been given in recognition of a person's genuine courage as an example of empathy for a friend or colleague.
Faraaz Hossain Foundation secretary general Binoy Das told Prothom Alo, the foundation is working to spread Faraaz’s values of courage, friendship and humanity. The foundation will facilitate welfare of people irrespective of race, religion, caste and gender. Faraaz Hossain Foundation will always work for the deprived and the distressed.