Faraaz Hossain Foundation stands by people during pandemic

A majority of Covid-19 patients require liquid oxygen. Shortly after the coronavirus outbreak in the country, many hospitals at the district level lacked adequate oxygen supply.

In this situation, Faraaz Hossian Foundation stepped forward, ensuring oxygen supply for severe Covid-19 patients. So far, the foundation has provided at least 70 oxygen concentrators to different hospitals across the country.

Besides providing the emergency medical equipment, the Faraaz Hossain Foundation has also stood by the pandemic-hit people in different ways. It has distributed essential goods among the poor people whose income had dropped. A special programme was organised where physicians attended virtually to create awareness about coronavirus.

Besides, the foundation's regular programmes like eye camps and therapy services for the physically challenged people continue.