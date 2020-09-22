Farooki’s ‘Saturday Afternoon’ awarded at Japan film festival

Thanking the festival authority and the audiences who participated in the voting, director Farooki wrote: “I want to take this opportunity to thank Fukuoka for selecting our film alongside some beautiful films! I also want to thank the Fukuoka audience who have voted for our film. Lastly, thanks to my cast and crew who worked incredibly hard to make this film a reality.”

The film is, however, still yet to receive its theatrical release due to ban imposed by the Film Censor Board of Bangladesh, which Farooki hopes to see the daylight in the near future - “I only can hope that one day, the Bangladeshi audience will get to see the film!”

Following the ban a report by news agency AFP in 2019 said, Bangladesh banned the film based on a 2016 cafe attack claimed by the Islamic State group that left 22 people dead, saying it would damage the country's reputation. The Film Censor Board denied the theatrical release of 'Shonibar Bikel', a decision the film's director criticised as "unhealthy for artistic expression".