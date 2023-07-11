Progress in democracy, happiness index proves country’s good governance: Hasan

Hasan said the concept of the journalists welfare trust is the brainchild of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and she was the first who declared that it will be better to establish an fund than to provide assistance. After that, a welfare fund was formed and later the journalists’ welfare trust was established, he added.

He said the trust has truly become a dependable source of financial support for journalists and their families who are in crisis or have been killed in the country.

The information minister said the journey of private television and radio began under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said there were only 10 television channels in 2008 and now 35 TV channels are on air while more seven to eight will be on air soon. The number of newspapers was 400 in 2009 while the number is now about 1250, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.