PM to brief media Friday on her attendance at Munich Security Conference
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Friday to apprise the media of the outcomes of her recent three-day visit to Munich in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference 2024.
“The press conference will be held at her official residence, Ganabhaban, at 10:00 am on Friday,” said an official release of the press wing of the prime minister.
The prime minister went to Munich on 15 February to attend the Munich Security Conference 2024 and returned home on 19 February.
During her stay in Munich, the prime minister attended the Munich Security Conference and held bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the conference.