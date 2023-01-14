Momen for elevating Bangladesh-Japan tie to “strategic partnership”

Bangladesh-Japan relationship was elevated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Prime Minister Late Shinzo Abe to a ‘Comprehensive Partnership’ in 2014.
This year, the Bangladesh Premier is likely to visit Tokyo in April.
Momen said the increasing number of Japanese companies in Bangladesh and opportunities for Bangladeshis to work in Japan are both acting as a driving force for growing number of students and youths to put efforts in learning the Japanese language, culture, and values.
The Department of Japanese Studies of Dhaka University (DU) has been providing such a valuable platform to render these skills and knowledge, he added.
“I convey my sincere appreciation for their tremendous task of producing Japanologists, who can be a catalyst in promoting friendship and understanding between Bangladesh and Japan through greater exchange of ideas, thoughts, and best practices,” said the minister.
He urged the Japan Foundation to consider opening their office to bring Japanese language, art, culture, and other hidden treasures of Japan’s long and colourful tradition in a bigger way in Bangladesh.
Momen also encouraged Bangladesh’s cultural ministry, public and private Universities and other relevant entities to take Bangladesh art, culture and colourful traditions to Japan.
“These are much needed as we look to elevate our existing relations, where we need to encourage more exchange of minds, inclusive participation, and creative activities at the people's level to take our bilateral relations forward,” the foreign minister said.
The Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori also spoke among others.