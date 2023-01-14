Momen for elevating Bangladesh-Japan tie to “strategic partnership”

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen today said an ideal opportunity has been prevailing to bring the existing “comprehensive partnership” between Bangladesh and Japan to “strategic partnership”, reports BSS.

“We are now presented with an ideal opportunity to take bilateral relations (between Bangladesh and Japan) to a new height by upgrading it to a closer and deeper ‘Strategic Partnership’,” he said.

The foreign minister was addressing at the inaugural ceremony of the Second International Hybrid Conference on “Japanology in New Era”, organised by the Dhaka university’s Japanese Studies department at its Senate Auditorium.