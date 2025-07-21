'Found my eldest son, can’t find the little one'

Parents and families of students of Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara are thronging the college campus looking for their children after a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into one of the college buildings today, Monday. Many of the students are still missing.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane crashed near the entrance of a two-storey building of Milestone School, triggering an immediate fire.

The Fire Service has confirmed the death of at least one person in the incident. Many people are feared injured. However, the exact figure could not be confirmed. Burn victims are being rushed one after another to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

As of 3:30 pm this afternoon, 28 victims have been taken to the National Burn Institute. Several others were admitted to the Combined Military Hospital.