Crimes against humanity: 502 accused in 71 cases before tribunal, 315 at large

Six cases involving crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising have been adjudicated. The International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced 15 people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to death. Another 46 people have been sentenced to various terms, including life imprisonment.

Besides cases related to the July uprising, the tribunal is also hearing cases involving enforced disappearances, killings and torture during the Awami League’s rule. Altogether, there are 71 cases. No verdict has yet been delivered in any of the enforced disappearance or killing cases.

According to sources at the registrar’s office of the International Crimes Tribunal, 502 people have been accused in the 71 cases. Of them, 315 are absconding and 184 are in custody. One accused has died by suicide, while another has been granted a pardon. One accused has already served his sentence from the time of arrest until the delivery of the verdict.

However, many of the 502 accused are facing charges in more than one case. When a person is accused in multiple cases, they have been counted as an accused in each case.