Saudi Arabia, Australia announce Eid-ul-Fitr date

Meanwhile, Australia announced Wednesday as the first day of Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan and the start of the month of Shawwal.

Following verification with local and international observatories, the Australian Fatwa Council has confirmed that the new moon will appear on Tuesday at particular times in Sydney and Perth.

As a result, the concluding day of Ramadan will be Tuesday, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on Wednesday, added the report.