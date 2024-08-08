Interim govt to be sworn in at 8:30 pm today 

Some 21 vehicles, including a BMW, have been kept stand-by at the secretariat, for the interim government members who are scheduled to take oath at 8:30 pm today.

According to a Prothom Alo reporter at the secretariat, the vehicles were sent from the transport pool and have now been parked at the parking zone in front of the cabinet division.

Those will be dispatched soon to the residences of the chief advisor and other advisors of the new government. They will use the vehicles to travel to the Bangabhaban for the swearing-in ceremony.

Bangladesh has been without an official government for four days following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina through a student-led mass movement. All sides have already reached a consensus that Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will lead the interim government.

On the previous day, the chief of army staff, General Wakar-Uz-Zaman, announced that the interim government might consist of 15 advisers.