Interim govt to be sworn in at 8:30 pm today 

21 cars ready at secretariat for interim govt members
Some 21 vehicles, including a BMW, have been kept stand-by at the secretariat, for the interim government members who are scheduled to take oath at 8:30 pm today.
According to a Prothom Alo reporter at the secretariat, the vehicles were sent from the transport pool and have now been parked at the parking zone in front of the cabinet division.
Those will be dispatched soon to the residences of the chief advisor and other advisors of the new government. They will use the vehicles to travel to the Bangabhaban for the swearing-in ceremony.
Bangladesh has been without an official government for four days following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina through a student-led mass movement. All sides have already reached a consensus that Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will lead the interim government.
On the previous day, the chief of army staff, General Wakar-Uz-Zaman, announced that the interim government might consist of 15 advisers.
Earlier, Dr Muhammad Yunus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Paris in France at 2:10 pm.
42 PROs reassigned to the PID
The information and broadcasting ministry has ordered the reassignment of 42 public relations officers (PROs) from various ministries and departments back to the press information department (PID).
Ajijul Islam, deputy secretary of the ministry, issued the order following confirmation from due authorities.
Govt withdraws ban on Diganta TV
The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued an order, lifting the temporary ban on Diganta TV.
Have trust in me, there will be no attack: Dr Yunus
Dr Yunus said, “Have trust in me, no will be under attack.”
He also termed the revolution staged by the students and people as the “second liberation” of the country and said, “We must uphold this freedom. Each person of the country must enjoy the benefits of this freedom. This freedom means, this country is now in your (the youth) hands. Let’s build the country the way you want. You can change it entirely. Oust the olds. You have creativity and make the most of it.”
Professor Yunus further said, “The government had turned into a machine of repression. A government cannot be like that. Rather, the government was supposed to be the source of people’s happiness. The government was supposed to protect the people. The entire Bangladesh is like a family.”
Speaking regarding the existing situation in the country, “People are attacking people. The minorities are being attacked. It’s our duty to protect everyone. Every man and woman is our family. Disorder is the biggest enemy of progress. So maintaining law and order is our first priority.”
Dr Yunus recalls Abu Sayeed
Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus said, “This new victory marks a new beginning for the country. We have to move forward. We are grateful to those who have done that. They (the student coordinators) have saved our nation. It’s a rebirth of the nation.”
Dr Muhammad Yunus said in a crying voice, “I remember Abu Sayeed today. An unbelievably courageous youth he was! His image is engraved in the hearts of every person in the country. The country has been liberated for the second time with this.”
Professor Yunus couldn’t hold his tears at this time. The Nobel laureate said this upon his return to the country from France at0 2:10 pm Thursday.
He said maintaining law and order would be his first task. He urged everyone to refrain from carrying out any attack.
Students control traffic for the third day
There have been no traffic police on the roads for three days (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). Therefore, the students and representatives of other voluntary organisations are controlling traffic in the city for the third consecutive day.
Asaduzzaman becomes the new attorney general
Md Asaduzzaman has been appointed as the new attorney general. His appointment was confirmed in a notification published today, Thursday.
