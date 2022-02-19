'Fear of Violence: Then and Now'

Rasheda K Choudhury

I thank Plan International Bangladesh to gather the youth here. Not everyone get equal opportunity. We have to support them. All are born with equal merits, but some cannot flourish it for lack of supportive conditions. We still have some stereotypes. The youth can work on that.

When we were children, we would go to school with our friends. So, boys did not dare to bully us as we moved in groups. If we go even back, my mother read in Sakhawat Memorial High School. She became a doctor in the '50s, even being a mother of four. She told us that they used to go to school by bus. And there would be a female attendant in the bus with a stick in her hand to ensure the girls do not talk loud enough for the driver to hear their voices. We performed in the drama Kalidas while studying in MC college. Some of our relatives complained about it to my father, saying that it would be difficult to get me married for such activities. My father replied to them, 'You need not to be worried for my daughter's marriage.' Family support is essential. So, we have to emphasize families' role in this regard.

Rabindranath Tagore said that the fools do not spoil the society; rather, the society is spoiled by foolish acts of the wise. Let me mention another incident from the late '80s. A researcher from the Harvard University came to Bangladesh to study women's representation in textbooks. While working on that project, I found that there was no gender discrimination in my family. But we found discrimination in the textbooks. A picture in one of the books showed that a farmer sat to eat after returning from the field while his wife attended him. A boy returned from school and his sister prepared his food. This was the context then in the textbooks but it has changed a lot since then.

I went to visit a school in a remote area in 2018. We asked the students there if they wanted to continue their studies and they said that they would like to. But the girls said that their parents wanted them to get married because they were facing harassment on their way to school. The District Commissioner proposed arranging counseling for the girls in their schools. But the girls frankly opposed that idea and said that 'We do not need counseling, provide this to the boys and their parents.' We could not achieve much in this issue; thus, we must work on it.

Family teaching on moral values is important here. We can utilize the community radio in this regard as it is trendy among people living in rural areas. When it comes to violence against women, rich or poor status does not count here. We have to break the silence. Such violence took place long before as well as it happens now. We need studies to gather data. We have to keep raising our voices if we want to end violence. I would suggest you to seek help and provide support to others as well. We expect this from all of you.