Female students not safe even at educational institutions

Sumaiya (pseudonym) is a fourth grader at a school in the capital city. A few months ago she was harassed in front of her classmates without any reason. It was during break when suddenly a teacher appeared at the classroom. She told Sumaiya, “Do you come here to act in a movie? Why do you move around this way?”

The girl was shocked at the insult. The teacher had behaved the way with several girl students earlier as well. When Sumaiya repeated the incident to her father, he complained about it to the school authorities. The school authorities verbally warned the teacher.

Sumaiya’s father said, “We guardians want to feel safe sending our children to school. But their safety is not ensured there. This is lawlessness.”