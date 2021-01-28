'Female workers do not want to talk about illness out of fear'

On the one hand, due to low-income female workers are not being able to take care of their health and on the other hand, many female workers in the garment factory keep their illness hidden out for fear of not getting support from their families. As a result, they are deprived of protection from various diseases including reproductive health and maternal health.

Speakers who participated in the virtual discussion on 3 December 2020 organised by SNV-Prothom Alo emphasised on raising awareness on the health protection of female workers inside and outside the factory. To this end, the speakers recommended taking long-term measures for health insurance and health cards.

With the funding support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Working with Women Project-II of SNV Netherlands Development Organisation in Bangladesh and Prothom Alo have organised a 6-episode ‘Media Café: Reproductive Health Services in the RMG Sector. Earlier, the fourth episode took place on 25 November 2020, the third episode was held on 11 November 2020, the second episode was held on 21 October 2020, and the first episode was held on 8 October 2020.

The woman mentioned referred to is an employee of the garment factory Auko-Tex Group. Highlighting the incident at the meeting, Abdus Sobhan, managing director of the company, said that there is a good quality clinic inside his factory to provide health check-ups and medical services. There are doctors. Together, they were able to make the husband and mother-in-law aware of the treatment of the female worker. According to him, there is no alternative but to raise awareness on the health protection of women workers in the factories, families, and government and non-government organisations at every level.