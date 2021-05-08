Ferry services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route

Ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route have been suspended since Saturday morning, causing immense sufferings to home-bound people ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mohammad Khorshed Alam, assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Daulatdia port, said, “Ferry services have been suspended as per the orders of the Shipping Ministry."

However, he said that in case of an emergency, "we can operate one or two ferries for crossing the river".

Following the sudden suspension of the ferry services, people who hired small vessels to go to their native villages to celebrate Eid with their family members, have been affected.