National Committee identifies nine reasons for current power crisis

National Committee for Protection of Oil-Gas and Mineral Resources, Electricity Sector and Ports has identified nine specific reasons for the current situation in the power sector, reports UNB.

In a statement on Sunday, signed by the committee member and also general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Ruhin Hossain Prince, the organisation said that wrong policy pursued by the government to serve the interest of the foreign companies and also corruptions have led to the current crisis in the power sector.