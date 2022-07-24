National Committee identifies nine reasons for current power crisis

Demanding the punishment to those persons responsible for the crisis, the committee said a section of local and foreign companies and their commission agents have benefited from this wrong policies and corruption.
The nine reasons which the committee identified for the crisis, include development of power plants based on oil-coal-and LNG import-dependent policy, setting up rental, quick rental and other types of power plants that have been provided with Tk 540 billion as capacity charges, keeping the rental, quick rental and other oil-based power plants idle and increased dependence on LNG-import for power plant operations.
The other reasons are avoiding and ignoring renewable energy options, lacking initiatives for local gas explorations, non-utilisation of the potentials in offshore gas exploration after settlement of the maritime boundary disputes with the neighboring Myanmar and India, giving no attention to strengthening state-owned company Bapex for gas exploration, ignoring environment protection in setting up Rampal power plant and also lacking of initiative in appointing contractors to explore hydrocarbon be ensuring country's ownership.