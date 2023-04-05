Form high-powered probe body over Jesmin’s death: HC

The High Court has ordered the cabinet secretary to form a high-powered committee to investigate the death of Naogaon land office assistant Sultana Jesmin in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
It also asked to engage two judges, including the chief judicial magistrate of Naogaon, in the probe committee and stipulated a 60-day period for submission of the findings.
A two-judge bench, led by justice Farah Mahbub, passed the order on Wednesday, hearing a writ petition.
Sultana Jesmin was detained by a team of RAB-5 from Naogaon city on 22 March, upon a verbal complaint of Enamul Haque, director (joint secretary) of the local government division’s Rajshahi office.
Enamul Haque alleged that Sultana Jesmin along with a certain Al Amin hacked his Facebook account and used it to lure different people into job offers.
Jesmin fell sick after being picked up by the RAB men. She was first taken to a hospital in Naogaon and later was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital. She, however, died on 24 March.
Family members alleged that Jesmin died from torture in the RAB custody.
It was learnt after her death that Enamul Haque had sued Jesmin in a case with Rajpara police station in Rajshahi under the Digital Security Act (DSA) on 23 March.