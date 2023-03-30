Custodial death of Jesmin: Human chain demands neutral investigation

Speakers at a human chain in Naogaon have demanded that a fair and neutral investigation be launched into the death of Sultana Jesmin in the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, a civil society platform, arranged the human chain at Muktir Mor (intersection) in the district town around 10:30 am on Thursday.
The RAB members picked Jesmin up following a verbal complaint. Later, she died while being treated in a hospital.
The speakers described the custodial death as a violation of the prevailing law.
They believe such incidents would repeat frequently unless the death of Jesmin is investigated in a fair and neutral way.
Abur Rahman, president of the organisation’s Naogaon district unit, presided over the event while its general secretary Abdul Kader, legal affairs secretary Minhazul Islam, among others, spoke.
Abdur Rahman said such incidents are taking place frequently due to the lack of impartial investigations into the deaths in RAB custody. A state cannot run this way. An individual may commit a crime, but there is a process to bring him/her to book. The prevailing laws also endorse the criminals' right to defend.
The speakers also said if anyone is found guilty in fair and neutral investigations into the death of Jesmin, s/he should be held on trial.
Sultana Jesmin was an office assistant of Chandipur union land office in Naogaon sadar upazila. The RAB detained her from Muktir Mor (intersection) in Naogaon town at around 10:30 am on Wednesday. She died under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday morning.
RAB said Sultana Jesmin was arrested on charges of forgery. Following the arrest she had fallen sick and was taken to hospital. She breathed her last under treatment.
Relatives of the deceased said Sultana was completely well before the arrest. She died because of torture in RAB’s custody.