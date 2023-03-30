Custodial death of Jesmin: Human chain demands neutral investigation

Speakers at a human chain in Naogaon have demanded that a fair and neutral investigation be launched into the death of Sultana Jesmin in the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, a civil society platform, arranged the human chain at Muktir Mor (intersection) in the district town around 10:30 am on Thursday.

The RAB members picked Jesmin up following a verbal complaint. Later, she died while being treated in a hospital.

The speakers described the custodial death as a violation of the prevailing law.

They believe such incidents would repeat frequently unless the death of Jesmin is investigated in a fair and neutral way.