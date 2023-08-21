21 August grenade attack: Death sentence awaits final disposal

On this day 19 years ago, a gruesome grenade attack was carried out in a rally of the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Avenue.

A trial court gave verdict in the case filed over the incident some 14 years later.

The case now awaits the final disposal in the High Court. In the meantime, hearing on the approval of death reference and appeal has started in the High Court.

A partial hearing has been held over the appeal of the accused in two related cases (murder and explosives) with death reference by the High Court bench of justice Sahidul Karim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman.