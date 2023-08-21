21 August grenade attack has created a wall in politics

That was the news. It was tragic, but it happened. This was not the first time. Attacks on the rival political party rallies and processions, attempts to assassinate politicians, abductions and enforced disappearances, beating to death, are nothing new in the history of this country. This has been happening in independent Bangladesh since 1972. The size and nature of such occurrences grew with time. All this can be learnt from the old issues of the newspapers.

Before the 21 August 2004 incident, such a large incident took place on 24 January 1988. There was a rally of the 8 party alliance at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram. An armed attack was launched on Sheikh Hasina's convoy travelling from the Chattogram airport to the venue of the rally. Police charged with batons and opened fire in from of the Chattogram court building. Sheikh Hasina was unhurt in the incident, but 30 Awami League leaders and activists were killed, according to Awami League sources. Other sources say 7 were killed and 300 injured. She was shot at twice while delivering her speech at Laldighi Maidan but was not hit. After the meeting while returning by car, her vehicle was fired at again. The next day Ittefaq reported that the police and BDR had opened fire with the intention to kill Sheikh Hasina.

The Chattogram killings were tried and five members of the police were sentenced by the court to be hanged. They were constables Mustafizur Rahman, Pradip Barua, Shah Md Abdullah, Mumtaz Uddin and patrol inspector JC Mandal. I do not want to comment on the court's verdict, but it hardly seems plausible that a handful of constables and inspectors would carry out such a horrific incident. Hussain Mohammad Ershad had been in power at the time. He had always maintained an equation with Awami League. Even so, five low ranking members of the police force were hanged.

There was no mention of any constable in the 21 August 2004 incident. The allegations were leveled at the top. A case was later filed in this regard. Many high ranking civil and military officials were sentenced by the court to death and varying prison sentences. The case lies with the Appellate Division at present. Three have already been hanged in other cases.