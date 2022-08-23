15 August: The actual truth must be known

A mass murder took place here. We don’t see such incidents very often. This happened during the time of Russian revolution and seizing the power by the army in Iraq. The revolutionaries or coup leaders did not leave any family members alive. The magnitude of violence was so high in Bangladesh that indemnity ordinance was issued to protect the killers. However, we do not learn from this too. Before and after this, indemnity was given to Rakkhi Bahini and the members of forces who conducted ‘Operation Clean Heart’. I heard about such indemnity for RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) as well but I’m not sure of it.

Much research is being done on 15 August and there will be more studies. But we still do not know many things, though 47 years have gone by. It is said that “this was not the task of just a few disgruntled military officers” but there was a profound conspiracy behind this killings. But the conspiracy could not be revealed until now. We have been hearing about forming a commission about it. I also proposed to form such a commission in an op-ed in 2014. I said for some reason the government does not want to open the Pandora’s Box. The top level of the government has been talking about conspirators and naming names. What is the benefit of forming a commission if this is already known? It is better to publish a white paper on this.

There are two books on 15 August - Bangladesh, the Unfinished Revolution by Lawrence Lifschultz and Bangladesh: A Legacy of Blood by Anthony Mascarenhas. No more investigation is required if someone considers the two books to be the Gospel truth. We have seen a few majors and captains giving directions from Bangabhaban following the 15 August incidents. Rashid and Faruque were their leaders while Awami League leader Khandker Mushtaq Ahmed was the head of the government. General (retd.) MAG Osmani became his defence adviser while chief of defence staff Maj Gen Khalilur Rahman was his assistant. It was known that a new army chief would be made, sacking Maj Gen Shafiullah. It took nine days to do that. Khaled Mosharraf was the first choice of Mushtaque, Osmani, Rashid and Faruque as army chief. Osmani disliked Ziaur Rahman very much. But Ziaur Rahman was made the army chief as most of the coup leaders liked him. My question is, army chief Shafiullah was not a child. He knew he would be removed. Despite this, why did he not resign after 15 August? He could have remained clear to his conscience. Was a job so necessary for him?