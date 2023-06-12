Islami Andolan rejects Barishal-Khulna results, will boycott Rajshahi-Sylhet polls

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) rejected the results of both Barishal and Khulna city corporation elections, raising allegations of massive irregularities.
Along with that the party announced that they would boycott the Rajshahi and Sylhet city elections, slated to be held on 21 June.
The voting of both city corporations started at 8:00 am on Monday and continued till 4:00 pm. Around 12:30 pm, IAB’s candidate in Barishal city, Syed Faizul Karim, and some of his followers came under attack by miscreants.
Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim, amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, known as Chormonai Pir, came up with the announcements on Monday evening at a press conference at IAB office at Chandmari madrasa road area in Barishal.
Rezaul Karim said, "They [ruling party] carried out irregularities at different stages, controlling the booths in the elections. We are rejecting the result of Barishal City Corporation, protesting the massive irregularities. Along with that we are rejecting the result of Khulna city elections too. We have candidates in Sylhet and Rajshahi [city elections]. We will boycott those elections. As there is no peaceful atmosphere, they will not contest the elections."
The Chormonai Pir demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.
He said a countrywide demonstration will be held on Friday after Jummah prayer protesting against the irregularities in the elections.