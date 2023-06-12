Islami Andolan rejects Barishal-Khulna results, will boycott Rajshahi-Sylhet polls

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) rejected the results of both Barishal and Khulna city corporation elections, raising allegations of massive irregularities.

Along with that the party announced that they would boycott the Rajshahi and Sylhet city elections, slated to be held on 21 June.

The voting of both city corporations started at 8:00 am on Monday and continued till 4:00 pm. Around 12:30 pm, IAB’s candidate in Barishal city, Syed Faizul Karim, and some of his followers came under attack by miscreants.