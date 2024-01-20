LNG supply resumes in Chattogram

The supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the floating terminals in Maheshkhali of Cox’s Bazar has resumed.

LNG supply through pipelines started at 10:30 pm Friday. A maximum of 230 million cubic feet of gas has been supplied as of 10:00 am Saturday. The supply may turn normal after 12.00 pm in Chattogram.

Sources in the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) and the Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) have confirmed Prothom Alo about the development.

Karnaphuli Gas Company, the gas distribution company in Chattogram, has said that consumers have started getting gas, though the pressure is still low. However, the situation is improving.