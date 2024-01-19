No gas supply in Chattogram

Gas supply remained halted in Chattogram since Friday morning without any prior notice by the gas distribution company, Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL), leaving thousands of unprepared consumers across the port city in a desperate situation.

People rushed to restaurants to buy foods found many of the eateries could not serve the customers due to disruption in gas supply. Residents were also seen cooking foods by burning woods or using electric fireplace.

Disruption in gas supply also led to suspension in operation of gas filing stations across, resulting in thin movement of CNG-run auto-rickshaw across the port city.