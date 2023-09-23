Does the BNP actually want an election? Asks PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her firm determination to hold a free, fair and credible election in Bangladesh, as she addressed a civic reception accorded to her in New York.

"InshAllah, a free, fair and impartial election will be held in Bangladesh," she told the function organised by New York Metropolitan Awami League at a city hotel on Friday evening, mentioning that BNP doesn't want an election.

"Does the BNP actually want an election? Who is their leader?" questioned Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League (AL), who is now visiting the United States to attend the 78th UNGA.