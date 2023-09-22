‘US taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals today’

The Department of State of United States today announced to take steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh, said a press statement by US state department spokesperson Matthew Millar on Friday.

“Today, the Department of State is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. These individuals include members of law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition,” the US state department release said.