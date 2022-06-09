Finance minister to unveil budget of Tk 6.80 trillion Thursday

This is the country’s 51st budget and the 23rd for the governments formed by the Awami Leagues in five terms. The budget will see special measures of tax exemptions on agriculture, food processing and small sector development, the news agency reported.
Ahead of the budget session, experts have emphasised on having measures to control inflation and stabilise the country's foreign exchange rate, besides steps to ensure food security.
Tajuddin Ahmed presented the first budget as the first finance minister of the post-independence Bangabandhu government in 1972.
In the upcoming budget, the target of GDP growth is set at 7.5 per cent and inflation will be pegged at 5.5 per cent.