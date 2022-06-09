Where to find budget information

To make the budget more participatory, the finance division has decided to make all the budget related information and important documents available on its website. Any individual or organisation will be able to download and read all budget related documents or information from the finance division’s website. People will be able to share their views or recommendations regarding the budget from anywhere within the country or abroad by filling up the feedback form through the website.
“These views and recommendations will be taken into cognizance”, the statement said. It will be implemented during the approval of the budget and afterwards.
Budget related information can be found at the following official website links: https://nbr.gov.bd, https://plandiv.gov.bd, https://imed.gov.bd, https://www.dpp.gov.bd, https://pmo.gov.bd