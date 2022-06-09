Where to find budget information

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is going to present the national budget for 2022-23 fiscal at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday at 3.00pm. This will be the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to a press release from the finance ministry, the marginalised people of the country would be prioritised in the upcoming budget.

Issues such as inflation control, agricultural sector, health, human resources, employment and education will be given importance in this year’s budget.