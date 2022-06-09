Business

Where to find budget information

Prothom Alo English Desk
Budget 2022-23
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is going to present the national budget for 2022-23 fiscal at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday at 3.00pm. This will be the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to a press release from the finance ministry, the marginalised people of the country would be prioritised in the upcoming budget.

Issues such as inflation control, agricultural sector, health, human resources, employment and education will be given importance in this year’s budget.

To make the budget more participatory, the finance division has decided to make all the budget related information and important documents available on its website. Any individual or organisation will be able to download and read all budget related documents or information from the finance division’s website. People will be able to share their views or recommendations regarding the budget from anywhere within the country or abroad by filling up the feedback form through the website.

“These views and recommendations will be taken into cognizance”, the statement said. It will be implemented during the approval of the budget and afterwards.

Budget related information can be found at the following official website links: https://nbr.gov.bd, https://plandiv.gov.bd, https://imed.gov.bd, https://www.dpp.gov.bd, https://pmo.gov.bd

