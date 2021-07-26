Financial support to vulnerable countries must for effective climate adaptation: Minister

Both technical and financial support will have to be provided to the most vulnerable developing countries for the effective implementation of prioritised adaptation actions, he said while addressing the plenary session of "The July Ministerial" of the COP26 Presidency in London.
Bangladesh is in the process of formulating the National Adaptation Plan(NAP) to reduce vulnerability to the impacts of climate change by enhancing adaptive capacity and resilience, the minister said.
"However, we are aware of the lack of resources for the NAP implementation. We must consider the adequacy and effectiveness of support for adaptation," he added.