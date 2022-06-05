Bangladesh

Fire to be doused by 10:00pm: Army

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
GOC of 24 infantry division, Major General Saiful Abedin, said the day-long devastating fire triggered by an explosion in Sitakundu depot will be brought under control by 10:00pm.

He said the army personnel will remain present at the spot and help firefighters tame the fire that has claimed 49 lives so far, leaving hundreds injured. Hopefully, the fire will be extinguished completely by 10:00pm.

The army personnel have already made embankments beside the canals and drains near the depot in a bid to thwart the chemical-mixed water falling into the Bay of Bengal, Saiful Abedin said.

Denim general manager (GM) and former DIG prison Shamsul Haider Siddique visited the spot on Sunday evening on behalf of the depot’s owner.

He said assistance is provided to all injured persons.

When asked Shamsul Haider Siddique said "We cannot say anything at this moment. A probe is being carried out to find the causes behind the explosion. We also want a fair investigation."

