Fire to be doused by 10:00pm: Army

GOC of 24 infantry division, Major General Saiful Abedin, said the day-long devastating fire triggered by an explosion in Sitakundu depot will be brought under control by 10:00pm.

He said the army personnel will remain present at the spot and help firefighters tame the fire that has claimed 49 lives so far, leaving hundreds injured. Hopefully, the fire will be extinguished completely by 10:00pm.