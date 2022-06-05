Fire to be doused by 10:00pm: Army

The army personnel have already made embankments beside the canals and drains near the depot in a bid to thwart the chemical-mixed water falling into the Bay of Bengal, Saiful Abedin said.
Denim general manager (GM) and former DIG prison Shamsul Haider Siddique visited the spot on Sunday evening on behalf of the depot’s owner.
He said assistance is provided to all injured persons.
When asked Shamsul Haider Siddique said "We cannot say anything at this moment. A probe is being carried out to find the causes behind the explosion. We also want a fair investigation."