First janaza of AMA Muhith held

Economist, diplomat, freedom fighter, former finance minister and ruling Awami League’s advisory council member Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, 88, died at a hospital in Dhaka at around 12:55am on Saturday, his younger brother foreign minister AK Abdul Momen’s personal officer Shafiul Alam Jewel told Prothom Alo.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told Prothom Alo that the first namaz-e-janaza of AMA Muhith would be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque at 10:30am on Saturday. His second janaza would be held at Parliament Plaza at 11:30 and the body would be taken to Central Shaheed Minar at 12 noon where people would pay their respects. AMA Muhith’s body would be taken to his hometown Sylhet for burial.

The janaza at Parliament Plaza, however, has been postponed.