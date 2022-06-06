Five types of work underway at Padma Bridge

Five types of work are underway at Padma Bridge as the government is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge on 25 June. Those are – setting up markings and symbols on the bridge for smooth movement of vehicles, lighting the lampposts, setting up steel railings along the sides of the bridge, preparing the toll plaza and setting up murals and inauguration plaques at both ends.

Officials, who are in charge of supervising the work, told Prothom Alo there is not many problems with lighting the lampposts. They have completed tests by lighting up 42 lampposts in the past two days. The test would be completed through lighting another 415 lampposts on the bridge and adjacent areas over the next seven days. Then they will turn on all the lights simultaneously.