Five women receive 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Award'

The award is considered as the highest state award for women in the "Ka" category, according to the women's and children ministry.

The award-giving ceremony was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Organised by the women and children affairs ministry, prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined it virtually as the chief guest.

The government has introduced the award to recognie five Bangladeshi women in different categories -- politics, economics, education, culture and sports, social services, independence and liberation war, research, and agriculture and rural development -- every year.