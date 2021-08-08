Five women receive 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Award'

The award is considered as the highest state award for women in the "Ka" category, according to the women's and children ministry.
The award-giving ceremony was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.
Organised by the women and children affairs ministry, prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined it virtually as the chief guest.
The government has introduced the award to recognie five Bangladeshi women in different categories -- politics, economics, education, culture and sports, social services, independence and liberation war, research, and agriculture and rural development -- every year.
Each awardee received a medal made of 40 gm of 18-carat gold, a replica of the medal, a cheque for Tk 400,000 (4 lakh) and a certificate of honour.
Begum Fazilatun Nesa, the mother of the prime minister and wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, embraced martyrdom along with Bangabandhu and other family members in a brutal attack by some army personnel on 15 August, 1975.
She was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on 8 August, 1930, and struggled for an independent Bangladesh alongside Bangabandhu.
State minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, on behalf of the prime minister, distributed the award among the winners.
On behalf of the award winners, freedom fighter from Cumilla Principal Jobeda Khatun Parul expressed her feelings at the event.